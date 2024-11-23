Brandin Cooks Injury: Not returning in Week 12

Cooks (knee) was not activated by the Cowboys on Saturday and will not play against the Commanders on Sunday, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

A right knee infection landed Cooks on injured reserve Oct. 5, and he's since missed more than the required four games. The veteran receiver was designated to return from IR on Wednesday and was able to participate in a limited fashion in all three of Dallas' practices this week, though Friday was a walkthrough session. Despite his return to practice, Cooks isn't ready to return to the field against Washington on Sunday, but there's a possibility he could be activated ahead of next Thursday's Thanksgiving game against the Giants.