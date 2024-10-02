Brandin Cooks Injury: Out at least one week

Cooks is expected to miss at least Sunday's game against the Steelers due to an infection in his right knee, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Cooks reportedly underwent a procedure on his knee in New York shortly after Dallas' win over the Giants last Thursday. He subsequently developed an infection following the procedure, and while the Cowboys have yet to officially rule Cooks out versus Pittsburgh, the veteran wideout looks like he'll have to miss at least one game, if not longer. Jalen Tolbert is expected to step into the No. 2 receiver role behind CeeDee Lamb as long as Cooks is sidelined, while KaVontae Turpin, Jalen Brooks and rookie sixth-round pick Ryan Flournoy stand to all also benefit from increased opportunities.