Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Brandin Cooks headshot

Brandin Cooks Injury: Remains limited Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Cooks (knee) remained limited in Tuesday's practice, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.

Cooks is still on injured reserve but appears to be nearing a return after he was designated for return last week. He practiced on a limited basis all last week leading up to Week 12 against the Commanders, so it's unclear if he has a real chance to play Thursday against the Giants.

Brandin Cooks
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now