Brandin Cooks Injury: Remains limited Tuesday
Cooks (knee) remained limited in Tuesday's practice, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.
Cooks is still on injured reserve but appears to be nearing a return after he was designated for return last week. He practiced on a limited basis all last week leading up to Week 12 against the Commanders, so it's unclear if he has a real chance to play Thursday against the Giants.
