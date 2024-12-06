Fantasy Football
Brandin Cooks News: Full practice Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Cooks (rest/knee) practiced without limitations Friday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Cooks' limitations in Thursday's practice were primarily rest-related as he gets eased back in ahead of his second game back from a two-month absence due to a knee injury. Barring a setback Saturday, the veteran wideout should head into Monday's matchup with the struggling Bengals secondary sans an injury designation.

