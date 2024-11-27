Fantasy Football
Brandin Cooks News: Gets all clear for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Cooks (knee), who was activated from injured reserve Wednesday, doesn't have a designation for Thursday's contest versus the Giants, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Cooks last played Week 4 at the Giants, as he required an IR stint in the meantime due to an infection stemming from a knee procedure. He was listed as limited at walkthroughs Monday and Tuesday, but his ability to handle a full practice Wednesday indicates he should be able to handle a normal workload Week 13. Before he got injured, Cooks earned at least a 75 percent snap share in each of the first four games of the season, but he mustered just a 9-91-1 line on 19 targets working with Dak Prescott. With Prescott (hamstring) out for the season, Cooks will be on the receiving end of passes from Cooper Rush (knee).

