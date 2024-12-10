Fantasy Football
Brandin Cooks News: Hauls in TD versus Cincinnati

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Cooks caught one of three targets for a three-yard touchdown in Monday night's loss to the Bengals.

Cooks made the most of his lone catch, securing a third-quarter touchdown from Cooper Rush to tie the game at 17-17. In his second game back from a seven-game absence, Cooks' playing time also spiked to 60 percent of the offensive snaps after playing just 39 percent the previous week. Cooks will square off with Carolina's secondary in Week 15 next Sunday.

