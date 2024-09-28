Brandin Cooks News: Only one grab in Week 4

Cooks caught one of four targets for 16 yards in Thursday's win over the Giants.

The veteran wideout did see one more target than Jalen Tolbert, but otherwise it was another disappointing showing for Cooks. The 31-year-old has been out-produced by the younger Tolbert in three straight games, and Cooks' 9-91-1 line on 19 targets through four weeks has him on pace for career lows in yards per reception (10.1) and yards per target (a woeful 4.8). He has yet to have a gain of 40 or more yards in 20 contests with Dallas, and Cooks' ability to stretch the field appears to be leaving him as he heads into what might be the final stage of his career.