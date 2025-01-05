Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandin Cooks headshot

Brandin Cooks News: Quiet in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 5, 2025 at 2:28pm

Cooks caught three of nine targets for 15 yards and rushed once for minus-5 yards in Sunday's 23-19 loss to the Commanders.

Cooks struggled to get on the same page with third-string quarterback Trey Lance, who started the season finale. The 31-year-old wideout had his campaign derailed by an IR stint due to a knee injury, finishing with just 26 catches for 259 yards and three touchdowns on 54 targets. Cooks will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Brandin Cooks
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now