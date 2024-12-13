Brandin Echols Injury: Likely missing Week 15

Echols (shoulder) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Echols opened the Jets' week of practice as a limited participant before downgrading to a DNP on Thursday, suggesting that he's trending in the wrong direction ahead of Sunday. If the Kentucky product is sidelined as expected in Week 15, Qwan'tez Stiggers could see increased work as the Jets' top rotational outside cornerback.