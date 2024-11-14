Brandin Echols Injury: Limited in practice Thursday
Echols (concussion) logged a limited practice session Thursday.
Echols didn't play at all in the second half of Sunday's game against Arizona after suffering a first-half concussion. He sat out practice Wednesday but appears to be making progress given his ability to return in a limited fashion Thursday. Echols will need to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in order to suit up in Week 11 against Indianapolis on Sunday.
