Brandin Echols headshot

Brandin Echols News: Increased output in Pittsburgh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 15, 2026 at 10:16pm

Echols recorded 48 total tackles (34 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over 16 games during the 2025 regular season.

Echols joined the Steelers ahead of the 2025 campaign after four seasons with the Jets, and he was able to see an uptick in his production. The cornerback registered six passes defensed, two of which were interceptions, and he has now notched at least two interceptions on three of his five NFL seasons. Echols will enter 2026 in the final year of his two-year, $6 million contract with Pittsburgh, and he'll look to compete for a starting role at slot cornerback.

Brandin Echols
Pittsburgh Steelers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandin Echols
