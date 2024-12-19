Brandin Echols News: Practices in full

Echols (shoulder) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The cornerback was estimated as a limited participant in Wednesday's walkthrough session. Echols missed the team's Week 15 win over the Jaguars after starting in place of Sauce Gardner, who had a hamstring issue, in the Jets' Week 14 loss to the Dolphins. With Echols, Gardner and D.J. Reed, who was dealing with a groin injury, all healthy again, New York should have a full depth chart of corners for this Sunday's game against the Rams.