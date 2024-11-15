Fantasy Football
Brandin Echols headshot

Brandin Echols News: Ready for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Echols (concussion) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Colts.

Echols sustained a concussion in the Jets' Week 10 loss to the Cardinals, but it now appears that he's cleared the NFL's five-step protocol in time to face Indianapolis on Sunday. With Echols back at full health, he's expected to serve as one of the Jets' top rotational cornerbacks in Week 11.

Brandin Echols
New York Jets
