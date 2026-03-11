Brandon Aiyuk Injury: Still likely to be released
The 49ers are still expected to move on from Aiyuk (knee) but won't necessarily release him Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
With the 2026 league year kicking off Wednesday afternoon, San Francisco can now release Aiyuk with a post-June 1 designation that spreads some of the dead-cap charge to 2027. Multiple reporters, including Jonathan Jones of CBSSports.com, have suggested that Aiyuk is likely to end up in Washington, where he'd reunite with close friend and former college teammate Jayden Daniels.
