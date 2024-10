Coach Kyle Shanahan said after Sunday's 28-18 loss to the Chiefs that the 49ers are worried that Aiyuk tore his ACL, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Aiyuk exited due to a second-quarter knee injury. If further testing confirms a torn ACL, the injury would be season-ending. Aiyuk had two catches for 23 yards on six targets prior to getting hurt Sunday, bringing his season totals to 25 catches for 374 yards.