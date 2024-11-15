Brandon Aiyuk Injury: Undergoes knee surgery

Aiyuk had surgery to repair the ACL and other damage in is right knee earlier this week, David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard reports.

Aiyuk sustained at least ACL and MCL tears in that knee during a Week 7 loss to the Chiefs, so Lombardi's report indicates other areas may have been impacted in the hit that he took just before halftime in that game. Medical science has reached such a point that Aiyuk could make enough progress in his recovery to be ready for Week 1 of the 2025 season, but additional damage to his right knee on top of what is known may delay his next game action. With Aiyuk out for the season, Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall will be the primary wide receivers for QB Brock Purdy the rest of the way.