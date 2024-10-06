Brandon Aiyuk News: Busts out of slump in big way

Aiyuk corralled eight of 12 targets for 147 yards in Sunday's 24-23 win over Arizona.

Aiyuk finally delivered for fantasy managers after a slow start following his offseason contract dispute. The dynamic wideout saw both his usage (12 targets) and production reach new highs after failing to reach 50 yards receiving in any of his previous five contests. Aiyuk will attempt tp keep the momentum from his gaudy performance Sunday rolling into the 49ers' next tilt against the Seahawks on Thursday.