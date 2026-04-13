Brandon Allen News: Gets chance with Big Blue
Allen signed a contract with the Giants on Monday.
Allen spent last season with the Titans and only saw action in one contest, a Week 18 loss to the Jaguars in which he completed 17 of 30 passes for 72 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. Now, Allen will reunite with New York's quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Brian Callahan while providing the team depth behind Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Allen See More
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage97 days ago
-
DFS NFL
NFL DFS Preseason Week 2 Picks: Top Plays & Lineup Strategy for Friday242 days ago
-
DraftKings NFL
DraftKings NFL: Week 14 DFS BreakdownDecember 6, 2024
-
NFL Picks
49ers at Bills: Sunday Night Football Odds, Picks, and PredictionsDecember 1, 2024
-
General NFL Article
Gameday Injuries: Week 13December 1, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Allen See More