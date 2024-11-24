Brandon Allen News: Middling results in spot-start

Allen completed 17 of 29 pass attempts for 199 yards, one touchdown and one interception while rushing twice for five yards and losing a fumble in Sunday's blowout loss to Green Bay.

Allen was asked to step in for injured starter Brock Purdy (shoulder) on Sunday, and the results were on par for a backup quarterback playing in a hostile environment against a contending franchise. The 32-year-old Allen led the offense to just one touchdown while being responsible for two turnovers on the day. It sounds like Purdy's injury may cost the star quarterback only this one game, which would push Allen back to the No. 2 role when San Francisco visits Buffalo next Sunday.