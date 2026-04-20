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Brandon Aubrey News: Becomes highest-paid kicker

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2026 at 9:31am

Aubrey agreed to terms Monday on a four-year, $28 million contract extension with the Cowboys that includes $20 million guaranteed, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Aubrey's new deal with Dallas is record-setting, and as Adam Schefter of ESPN reports makes him the first kicker in NFL history to earn $7 million annually on average. Across 17 regular-season appearances in 2025, Aubrey converted 36 of his 42 field-goal attempts and was especially clutch from 50-plus yards out, going 11-for-17. The Cowboys initially assigned Aubrey a second-round tender as a placeholder to workout a long-term deal.

Brandon Aubrey
Dallas Cowboys
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