Brandon Aubrey News: Busy in Week 15 win

Aubrey connected on three of four field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's win over the Panthers.

His one miss was a ridiculous 70-yard attempt at the end of the first half, so no one's likely to hold it against him. Aubrey has seen plenty of volume of late even with Cooper Rush under center for the Cowboys instead of Dak Prescott (hamstring), seeing multiple FG attempts for the seventh straight game and multiple PATs for the fourth straight. He's likely to stay busy in Week 16 against a Buccaneers team that ranks near the bottom of the league in total FG attempts allowed.