Brandon Aubrey News: Misses long field-goal attempt

Aubrey converted two of three field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries in Thursday night's 20-15 win over the Giants.

The kickers did most of the scoring damage in the NFC East affair, as Greg Joseph recorded all 15 points on five field-goal kicks for the G-Men. Aubrey's miss from 51 yards out with 31 seconds left in the game was his first miss of the season and first career miss from 50-plus yards out. He'd previously made 16 straight from that range.