Brandon Aubrey News: Perfect in Week 18

Aubrey connected on all four of his field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try in Sunday's 23-19 loss to the Commanders.

His leg wasn't really tested in Week 18, as his longest FG came from only 41 yards out -- a mere chip shot for one of the NFL's elite kickers. Aubrey wraps up 2024 second in the league in made FGs with 40 to Chris Boswell's 41, and his 14 makes from 50-plus yards set a new NFL record. Aubrey's current contract runs through 2025, but it wouldn't be a surprise if the Cowboys attempted to work out an extension with him this offseason.