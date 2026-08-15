Brandon Aubrey News: Perfect to open preseason
Aubrey made his only field-goal attempt from 29 yards and knocked home both extra-point tries in the Cowboys' 17-7 preseason win over the Seahawks on Saturday.
Aubrey became the NFL's highest-paid kicker this offseason by inking a $28 million extension, and he put together a signature perfect night in his first taste of game action since signing the deal. Aubrey's long-distance prowess is legendary, and he's seen a combined 34 field-goal attempts from 50-plus yards over the last two regular seasons, so he should remain the top fantasy option at his position again in 2026.
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