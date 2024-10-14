Brandon Aubrey News: Records only Dallas offense in loss

Aubrey connected on all three of his field-goal attempts but didn't get an extra-point try in Sunday's 47-9 loss to the Lions.

The second-year kicker was good from 34, 47 and 50 yards, but the Dallas offense otherwise struggled. Aubrey heads into the Cowboys' bye tied with the Commanders' Austin Seibert for the league lead in total points at 60, and tied with the Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn for the most FG makes from 50 yards or more at eight.