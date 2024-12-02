Brandon Aubrey News: Reliable vs. division rival

Aubrey made both of his two field-goal tries and all three of his extra-point attempts during Thursday's 27-20 win versus the Giants.

Aubrey's longest field goal in Week 13 came from 33 yards out, the same length as an extra point. Even so, he appears to be back in rhythm after missing kicks in each of Dallas' prior two games. He'll be looking to keep it going when the Cowboys play host to the Bengals' dodgy defense in Week 14.