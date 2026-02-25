Brandon Aubrey headshot

Brandon Aubrey News: Seeks new contract with Cowboys

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

The Cowboys have reportedly offered Aubrey a deal for more than Harrison Butker's league-high $6.4 million average per season, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Per the report, the Cowboys and Aubrey's agent Todd France are in agreement that the 30-year-old should be the highest-paid kicker in the NFL, but the team's reported offer falls short of the mark, closer to $10 million per season that France is said to be seeking. Aubrey is on track to become a restricted free agent next month, with Archer relaying that Cowboys are likely to place the second-round tender (at a cost of close to $5.8 million) on the Notre Dame product, who made 36 of his 42 field-goal attempts during the 2025 regular season en route to racking up a fantasy-friendly 155 points (third among NFL kickers).

Brandon Aubrey
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Aubrey See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Aubrey See More
Fantasy Football Rankings 2026: Top 300 Players for PPR Leagues
NFL
Fantasy Football Rankings 2026: Top 300 Players for PPR Leagues
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
16 days ago
DFS Monday Night Football Breakdown: Steelers vs. Texans
NFL
DFS Monday Night Football Breakdown: Steelers vs. Texans
Author Image
Mario Puig
44 days ago
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 18: Weekly Value Meter
NFL
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 18: Weekly Value Meter
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
57 days ago
Christmas Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet: Ranking Players, Movies & More
NFL
Christmas Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet: Ranking Players, Movies & More
Author Image
Luke Nemoir
64 days ago
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 17: Weekly Value Meter
NFL
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 17: Weekly Value Meter
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
64 days ago