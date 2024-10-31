Brandon Aubrey News: Six-point outing in Week 8

Aubrey knocked down his lone field-goal attempt from 29 yards and went 3-for-3 on extra-point tries in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the 49ers.

Aubrey didn't practice in any capacity in Week 8 while he was away from the team on jury duty, but he made the flight to San Francisco and was as sharp as ever in the few scoring opportunities that were presented to him. Through seven appearances on the season, Aubrey has knocked down all 12 of his extra-point attempts and 18 of 20 field-goal tries, including an 8-for-9 mark from 50-plus yards.