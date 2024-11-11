Fantasy Football
Brandon Aubrey

Brandon Aubrey News: Supplies only points in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Aubrey connected on both his field-goal attempts in Sunday's 34-6 loss to the Eagles.

It was a brutal day for the Dallas offense without Dak Prescott (hamstring) under center, and Aubrey produced the team's only points with a couple of first-half FGs, the longest of which went for 46 yards. Prescott could be headed for season-ending surgery, so Aubrey's ceiling suddenly looks a lot lower ahead of a Week 11 tilt against the Texans, and potentially for the rest of 2024.

Brandon Aubrey
Dallas Cowboys
