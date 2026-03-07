Brandon Aubrey headshot

Brandon Aubrey News: Tendered by Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2026 at 9:22am

The Cowboys placed a second-round tender valued at $5.76 million on Aubrey on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The tender gives the Cowboys the opportunity to match an offer sheet that another team gives to Aubrey, otherwise Dallas would net a second-round pick. He has been one of the best kickers in the NFL for the past couple of seasons, and Todd Archer of ESPN reported in February that Aubrey is seeking a contract that exceeds the league-high $6.4 million average that Harrison Butker receives. Aubrey went 36-for-42 on field-goal attempts across 17 regular-season games in 2025, including 11-for-17 from 50-plus yards.

Brandon Aubrey
Dallas Cowboys
