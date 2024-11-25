Brandon Aubrey News: Two misses in Sunday's win

Aubrey connected on two of four field-goal attempts and all four of his extra points in Sunday's win over the Commanders.

Both teams struggled to put points on the board in the first half, and Aubrey had a 35-yard FG blocked on the Cowboys' first drive of the game before seeing a 42-yard attempt clank off the upright on the team's next possession. Aubrey shook off the rough start though, booting a 46-yard field goal just before halftime to tie the score at 3-3, and he then got extremely busy in the second half as Dallas eventually emerged with a 34-26 victory. The second-year kicker is fifth in the NFL in points with 93, and he's kicked multiple field goals in nine of 11 games so far this season.