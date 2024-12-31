Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandon Bouyer-Randle headshot

Brandon Bouyer-Randle Injury: Waived from IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

The Browns waived Bouyer-Randle (undisclosed) from injured reserve Tuesday.

Bouyer-Randle had been waived with an injury designation before the start of the season before reverting to IR when he went unclaimed. The 27-year-old remained on injured reserve throughout the campaign until getting waived Tuesday. Bouyer-Randle has yet to log a snap in a regular-season NFL game.

Brandon Bouyer-Randle
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now