Brandon Bouyer-Randle Injury: Waived from IR
The Browns waived Bouyer-Randle (undisclosed) from injured reserve Tuesday.
Bouyer-Randle had been waived with an injury designation before the start of the season before reverting to IR when he went unclaimed. The 27-year-old remained on injured reserve throughout the campaign until getting waived Tuesday. Bouyer-Randle has yet to log a snap in a regular-season NFL game.
Brandon Bouyer-Randle
Free Agent
