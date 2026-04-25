Brandon Cleveland News: Reeled in by Raiders
The Raiders selected Cleveland in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 229th overall.
Cleveland was a distinguished two-gap tackle for North Carolina State, and one way or another he should prove a useful enough pick for the Raiders this late. The concern with Cleveland's NFL projection is that at 6-foot-3, 307 pounds he doesn't have as much natural anchor as you'd like in a nose tackle, especially given Cleveland's lack of explosiveness otherwise. Cleveland has only one calling card -- eating interior blocks to crowd the ground game -- but it's not clear if his anchor will set well enough to play as well in the NFL as he did in college.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app