Brandon Codrington Injury: Logs DNP

Codrington (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday.

Codrington was unable to participate during the Bills' walkthrough practice Wednesday after seemingly suffering the injury during Sunday's loss to the Patriots. The 24-year-old will work to get back on the field Thursday ahead of Sunday's wild-card game against the Broncos. If he is unable to play, it likely won't impact Buffalo's defense, but the team would have to turn elsewhere for a return man on special teams.