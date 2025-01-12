Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandon Codrington headshot

Brandon Codrington Injury: Not playing against Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 12, 2025

Codrington (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Codrington registered a DNP-LP-LP practice log this past week due to a hamstring injury, and it appears he hasn't progressed enough in his recovery to play in Sunday's AFC wild-card game. He has been the Bills' primary returner on kickoffs and punts this season, and those duties will likely fall to Ty Johnson, Ray Davis and Mack Hollins due to Codrington's absence.

Brandon Codrington
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now