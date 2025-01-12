Brandon Codrington Injury: Not playing against Denver

Codrington (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Codrington registered a DNP-LP-LP practice log this past week due to a hamstring injury, and it appears he hasn't progressed enough in his recovery to play in Sunday's AFC wild-card game. He has been the Bills' primary returner on kickoffs and punts this season, and those duties will likely fall to Ty Johnson, Ray Davis and Mack Hollins due to Codrington's absence.