Brandon Codrington Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Codrington (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's wild-card game against the Broncos.

The 24-year-old corner appears to be trending toward playing in Sunday's playoff contest, as he upgraded from a DNP on Wednesday to limited sessions Thursday and Friday. Codrington has appeared in all 17 of the Bills' games this season, recording 306 kick return yards and 313 punt return yards. If he's unable to play through his hamstring injury in the wild-card round, Ty Johnson is expected to assume Buffalo's top return specialist duties.