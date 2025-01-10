Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandon Codrington headshot

Brandon Codrington Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Codrington (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's wild-card game against the Broncos.

The 24-year-old corner appears to be trending toward playing in Sunday's playoff contest, as he upgraded from a DNP on Wednesday to limited sessions Thursday and Friday. Codrington has appeared in all 17 of the Bills' games this season, recording 306 kick return yards and 313 punt return yards. If he's unable to play through his hamstring injury in the wild-card round, Ty Johnson is expected to assume Buffalo's top return specialist duties.

Brandon Codrington
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now