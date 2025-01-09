Brandon Codrington Injury: Upgrades to limited practice
Codrington (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice Thursday.
Codrington was listed as a non-participant during Wednesday's walkthrough practice due to a hamstring injury, but his health is improving as Sunday's wild-card round game against the Broncos draws nearer. If cleared to face Denver, Codrington's greatest impact will stand to come in the return game, though he also handles a reserve role in Buffalo's secondary.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now