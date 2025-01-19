Brandon Codrington News: Inactive for divisional round

Codrington (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the Ravens.

Codrington has been a core special-teamer for Buffalo this season, playing almost twice as many snaps on special teams (126) as on defense (64) this season. The undrafted rookie out of North Carolina Central logged nine tackles and one pass deflection over 17 regular-season appearances. With Codrington sidelined, expect Khalil Shakir and/or Ty Johnson to handle punt and kickoff-return duties.