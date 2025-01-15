Fantasy Football
Brandon Codrington headshot

Brandon Codrington News: Ready to rock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Codrington (hamstring) was a full participant in Buffalo's walkthrough practice Wednesday.

The North Carolina Central product was sidelined for the Bills' wild-card round win over the Broncos due to a hamstring injury. However, Wednesday's full practice estimation suggests he's recovered from the issue. With Codrington back at full health, he's expected to assume Buffalo's top return specialist duties for the divisional round matchup against the Ravens on Sunday night.

Brandon Codrington
Buffalo Bills
