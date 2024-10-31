Brandon Coleman Injury: Able to practice Thursday
Coleman (concussion) was a full practice participant Thursday.
Coleman was diagnosed with a concussion in Week 7, which sidelined him for Week 8 against the Bears. He was a limited practice participant Wednesday, but his ability to practice in full Thursday indicates that Coleman is progressing through the league's concussion protocols. He still has some more steps to go through before getting clearance to play Sunday against the Giants.
