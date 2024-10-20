Brandon Coleman Injury: Enters concussion protocols

Coleman is being evaluated for a concussion and is listed as questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Panthers, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Coleman was checked out in the blue medical tent following his head injury, but he has gone back to the locker room for further evaluation. He will need to pass the league's five-step concussion protocols in order to return to Sunday's game. Cornelius Lucas is the next man up at left tackle while Coleman is sidelined.