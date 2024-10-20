Brandon Coleman Injury: Won't return vs. Carolina
Coleman (concussion) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Coleman went to the locker room in the first half to be evaluated for a concussion. He was unable to clear the league's five-step protocols, and he will not return to Sunday's game as a result. Coleman's status for Week 8 against the Bears will depend on how he progresses through those protocols over the coming week. Cornelius Lucas will remain at left tackle for the rest of Sunday's contest.