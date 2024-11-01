Brandon Coleman News: Will make return Week 9

Coleman (concussion) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's clash against the Giants, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Coleman suffered a concussion Week 7 versus Carolina and subsequently missed Week 8 versus the Bears. However, he was able to log a pair of full practices to end this week and will thus be able to suit up Sunday. Coleman's return comes at a good time, as Cornelius Lucas, who had been starting at left tackle, is out Sunday due to an ankle injury.