Brandon Coleman headshot

Brandon Coleman News: Will make return Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Coleman (concussion) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's clash against the Giants, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Coleman suffered a concussion Week 7 versus Carolina and subsequently missed Week 8 versus the Bears. However, he was able to log a pair of full practices to end this week and will thus be able to suit up Sunday. Coleman's return comes at a good time, as Cornelius Lucas, who had been starting at left tackle, is out Sunday due to an ankle injury.

Brandon Coleman
Washington Commanders
