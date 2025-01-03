Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandon Dorlus headshot

Brandon Dorlus Injury: Dealing with abdomen injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Dorlus (abdomen) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

Dorlus was a late addition to Atlanta's injury report, popping up as a non-participant at Friday's practice due to an abdomen issue. However, the rookie defensive tackle from Oregon still has a chance to play in Sunday's regular-season finale. If Dorlus can play through his abdomen injury in Week 18, he'll likely serve as a depth piece on the Falcons' defensive line.

Brandon Dorlus
Atlanta Falcons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now