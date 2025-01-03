Brandon Dorlus Injury: Dealing with abdomen injury

Dorlus (abdomen) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

Dorlus was a late addition to Atlanta's injury report, popping up as a non-participant at Friday's practice due to an abdomen issue. However, the rookie defensive tackle from Oregon still has a chance to play in Sunday's regular-season finale. If Dorlus can play through his abdomen injury in Week 18, he'll likely serve as a depth piece on the Falcons' defensive line.