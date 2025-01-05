Brandon Dorlus Injury: Won't play vs. Carolina

Dorlus (abdomen) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Dorlus popped up on Friday's injury report as a DNP due to an abdominal injury, and he hasn't progressed enough in his recovery over the weekend to play in Sunday's regular-season finale. Kentavius Street and Ruke Orhorhoro will serve as Atlanta's rotational defensive ends behind starters Zach Harrison and Grady Jarrett due to Dorlus' injury.