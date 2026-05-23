Brandon Dorlus News: Has been taking part in OTAs

Dorlus (hamstring) has been participating in the Falcons' OTAs.

Dorlus hurt his hamstring in Week 17 of last season and missed Atlanta's Week 18 matchup versus New Orleans. He was a key contributor for the team's defense prior to getting hurt, starting nine of the 15 games in which he played and tallying 27 tackles, including 8.5 sacks. Dorlus appears to be fully healthy again and is slated to have a big role for the Falcons again in 2026.