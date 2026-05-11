Brandon Frazier News: Quick stint in Atlanta

The Falcons waived Frazier on Monday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Frazier signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent just last Thursday. The tight end was likely signed as a potential depth blocker and did not display enough potential during the team's mini-camp to validate absorbing a roster spot. There is a strong chance the 6-foot-6, 260-pounder will end up on the Falcons' practice squad if he does not get claimed by another team.