Brandon Graham Injury: Activated from IR

The Eagles activated Graham (elbow) from injured reserve Saturday.

Graham has been on IR since late November, when he suffered a torn triceps, which was initially deemed to be season-ending. But, things changed after the Eagles won the NFC Championship Game, as he returned to practice Jan. 30 and has been tracking toward suiting up for the Super Bowl versus Kansas City. The 36-year-old was listed as questionable on Friday's final injury report, and his ultimate availability will be revealed 90 minutes before Sunday's 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Graham tallied 20 tackles and 3.5 sacks over the first 11 games of the season.