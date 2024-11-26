Brandon Graham Injury: Confirmed out for season
Coach Nick Sirianni said Tuesday that Graham (triceps) is out for the remainder of the season, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.
As suspected, Graham will soon be sent to injured reserve for the rest of the year after suffering a torn triceps during Sunday's game against the Rams. His absence means 2023 first-rounder Nolan Smith projects to start on the edge for the rest of 2024.
