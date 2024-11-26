Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Brandon Graham headshot

Brandon Graham Injury: Confirmed out for season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Coach Nick Sirianni said Tuesday that Graham (triceps) is out for the remainder of the season, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

As suspected, Graham will soon be sent to injured reserve for the rest of the year after suffering a torn triceps during Sunday's game against the Rams. His absence means 2023 first-rounder Nolan Smith projects to start on the edge for the rest of 2024.

Brandon Graham
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now