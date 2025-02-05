Brandon Graham Injury: Limited to open Super Bowl week

Graham (triceps) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Graham indicated during Wednesday's media availability that he remains on track to play Sunday against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, per Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports. Graham underwent surgery in late November to repair a torn triceps that he suffered against the Rams in Week 12. He returned to practice last week in a limited fashion, and he could be activated from IR ahead of Sunday's game even if he's not fully recovered from his procedure.